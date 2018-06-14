Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier, two militants killed in gunfight in Bandipora
The operation is still going on.
A soldier and two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday morning, PTI reported.
The operation has been going on in the Panar forest area of Bandipora in North Kashmir for six days, defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia told Greater Kashmir. Security forces had launched the operation after the suspected militants attacked an Army patrolling party.
The bodies of the militants were recovered along with arms and ammunition. Security forces are ascertaining their identities and group officials.