A soldier and two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday morning, PTI reported.

The operation has been going on in the Panar forest area of Bandipora in North Kashmir for six days, defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia told Greater Kashmir. Security forces had launched the operation after the suspected militants attacked an Army patrolling party.

The bodies of the militants were recovered along with arms and ammunition. Security forces are ascertaining their identities and group officials.

In the forest of #Bandipore two terrorists were killed and one solider attained martyrdom. Our tribute for the supreme sacrifice made by the jawan in the line of duty.Information is preliminary in nature. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 14, 2018