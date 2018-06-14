A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday urged women to not give birth rather than produce children who end up ruining society, ANI reported.

Speaking at an event in his Assembly constituency Guna, Pannalal Shakya cited an old couplet that says women should remain childless rather than give birth to children who are not devoted, charitable or brave. He then asked women to follow the couplet: “It is my request, women should not give birth to sons and daughters who bring deformities to the society or spread vices.”

Shakya cited the example of Ram, whose character in the mythological epic Ramayana “makes us praise his mother Kaushalya, who brought him to the world”.

Shakya reportedly made the suggestion after speaking about Congress leaders who, he claimed, wiped out the poor instead of removing poverty. “There are women who give birth to such leaders,” he said.

In March, Shakya had suggested girls should not have boyfriends so that atrocities against them would stop. Earlier, he had also questioned the patriotism of cricket captain Virat Kohli for choosing to have his wedding in Italy instead of India.