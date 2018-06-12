Kerala: Four people killed in rain-related incidents in Kozhikode and Thrissur
Three children were killed in a landslide in Kattippara in Kozhikode district, and eight people are suspected to still be trapped.
At least four people, including three children, were killed in rain-related incidents in Kerala, reported Manorama Online on Thursday.
In Kozhikode district, a nine-year-old child, Dilna, her brother Muhammed Shahabas and their neighbour, a seven-year-old boy, were killed in a landslide at Kattippara, near Thamarassery. At least five houses in the area have been completely destroyed. At least eight people are suspected to be trapped in the landslide in Kattippara, reported ANI.
In Thrissur district a person died after an uprooted tree fell on him.
Incessant rain has also been reported from Malappuram, Kottayam, Kannur and Alappuzha districts. Relief camps have been set up in these districts, reported Manorama Online. The district collectors of Kottayam, Alappuzha, Wayanad have declared a holiday for schools.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy (7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (12 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) on Friday and heavy rainfall over the weekend. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea off the coasts of Kerala and Karnataka and over Lakshadweep.
Kozhikode District Collector UV Jose on Thursday declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges in the district, reported The Times of India. He has also asked commuters to avoid using the Thamarassery Ghat Road as heavy rain continues in the region.
The district administration has advised people to stay away from the Kakkayam dam and Perivannamoozhi and Kuttiady rivers as the dam’s shutters will be opened soon.
A National Disaster Response Force team is expected to reach Kozhikode district on Thursday to take over the rescue operations. The Chief Secretary has directed the team to reach Kozhikode following a request by the District Collector.