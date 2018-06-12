Centre will give funds to Air India to pay salaries, maintain operations, says Jayant Sinha
Employees of the national carrier are expected to receive their salaries for the month of May by June 15.
Minister of State for Aviation Jayant Sinha on Thursday said the central government will give the national carrier Air India funds to help pay staff salaries and maintain its operations, reported Livemint.
Last week, the airline sought proposals for short-term loans worth Rs 1,000 crore from financial institutions and banks to meet its urgent working capital requirements. The The move seeking loans came after the government failed to attract any bids for the sale of its 76% stake in Air India before the May 31 deadline.
“We are definitely going to provide Air India with necessary liquidity and financial resources so that there is a successful turnaround and that staff of the airline are paid on time,” Sinha said, on the sidelines of an event organised by Air India Engineering Services Ltd in Mumbai. He, however, did not mention the amount that would be provided to the airline.
The government had allocated Rs 650 crore for the airline during the current financial year, according to The Economic Times. The airline has requested for an additional Rs 2,000 crore.
Sinha said the government is also drawing up plans for equity infusion into the airline, which had been frozen after the announcement of divestment. “The Group of Ministers constituted to oversee Air India’s strategic divestment will analyse all matters and an appropriate decision will be taken,” Sinha said.
With the government funding, employees of Air India are likely to be paid their salaries by June 15 for the month of May, reported PTI.
In January, the government decided to divest 76% stake in Air India, ignoring a parliamentary panel’s recommendation to give the debt-ridden airline five years to revive itself. Air India has not earned profits since it was merged with the state-owned domestic operator Indian Airlines in 2007. The company made an operating profit of Rs 298 crore in the previous financial year up to March 2017 but still posted a net loss of Rs 5,765.16 crore.