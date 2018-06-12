West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee denied permission to meet Arvind Kejriwal at LG’s office
The Delhi chief minister accused the Prime Minister’s Office of directing Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to stop him from meeting Banerjee.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office on Saturday denied permission to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, reported NDTV.
Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and ministers Gopal Rai and Satyender Jain have been at Baijal’s office since Monday evening, urging him to instruct Indian Administrative Service officers to end their alleged strike and return to work.
“I don’t think [honourable] LG can take such a decision on his own,” tweeted kejriwal. “Obviously, PMO has directed him [Baijal] to refuse permission. Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance.”
The Raj Niwas, the Lieutenant Governor’s official residence, was “no one’s personal property, instead it belongs to the “people of India”, Kejriwal added. “We live in a democracy,” he said. “Can PM deny [honourable] CMs of other states to meet CM of another state?”
Banerjee had earlier pledged her support to Kejriwal’s sit-in, asking the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor to “resolve the problem immediately”. “CM of Delhi is sitting in a dharna in LG’s office for the last few days in the capital city of the country,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “Elected CM must get due respect.”
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also questioned the Prime Minister’s Office. “Is this undeclared emergency in Delhi?” he tweeted.
The Delhi government claims that the bureaucrats have been on a protest since February, when two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs allegedly assaulted Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal’s residence. The IAS Association, however, has refuted this allegation and said that no officer is on strike. They have, however, admitted that the bureaucrats are not attending routine meetings called by ministers.
Meanwhile, Banerjee met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan earlier in the evening. She is in Delhi to attend a NITI Aayog meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.