Kashmir: Police, doctor differ on cause of death of civilian post Eid celebrations
Doctors said Sheeraz Ahmed had been hit by pump action gun bullets in his neck and chest.
Doctors and the police differed on the cause of death of a youth in violence after Eid prayers in Anantnag in South Kashmir on Saturday. The police claimed 20-year-old Sheeraz Ahmed was killed when a grenade exploded in his hand, but doctors said he had been hit by pump action gun bullets in the neck and chest, The Indian Express reported.
Nearly two dozen people were injured in violence after Eid prayers in several parts of Kashmir on Saturday. Clashes between protestors and security forces were reported in Shopian, Srinagar, Pulwama, Sopore and Kupwara.
Protests broke out after Eid prayers at Ashajipora in Anantnag. Protesting youth allegedly threw stones at security forces. The police used tear gas shells and pellet guns to disperse the crowd, reported the Hindustan Times. Ahmed was killed during the clashes.
“Most of the youths [who were brought to the hospital] had pellet injuries,” Anantnag District Hospital medical superintendent Dr Majeed Mehrab told The Indian Express. He said 23 youths other than Ahmed, and some policemen, were brought to hospital with injuries. Nine people were taken to Shri Maharaja Hasi Singh Hospital in Srinagar by 1 pm, according to Greater Kashmir.
Dr Saleem Tak of the Srinagar hospital said that 12 people from various parts of the Kashmir Valley were admitted on Saturday. “All of them have been hit by pellets,” he said. “Seven of them have been hit in their eyes.”
In Shopian, seven protestors were injured in similar clashes between security forces and civilians.One person was injured in clashes in Safakadal area of Srinagar soon after the prayers, PTI reported, quoting a police official.
Earlier on Saturday, an Indian Army soldier was killed in alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. Suspected militants also fired at security forces at Lasjan, injuring a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force.