PM Narendra Modi calls for double-digit GDP growth at NITI Aayog governing council meeting

The fourth meeting of the governing council of the policy think tank NITI Aayog began at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday morning.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the economic growth in January-March was 7.7%, and the challenge now was to take this growth to double digits. He praised the council for approaching complex matters of governance as “Team India” and said it could help bring “historic change”. He also hailed the council’s “spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism”.

Modi also assured assistance to the chief ministers of flood-affected states.

The NITI Aayog’s governing council meets annually to review the work done during the previous year and discusses future developmental priorities. In its day-long meeting, it is expected to discuss measures taken to double farmers’ income by 2022, progress of major central schemes, district-level development and the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019.

The meeting is attended by chief ministers, lieutenant governors and Union ministers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu raised concerns related to the bifurcation of his state and reiterated his demand for the special category status, ANI reported. He said the country’s economic growth needs to be 8% and major states like Andhra Pradesh should grow at 10%-12%.

The meeting was earlier scheduled on June 16, but it was pushed to Sunday because of Eid. Some chief ministers, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, had earlier expressed reluctance to attend the meeting.

The two chief ministers, along with those of Karnataka and Kerala, are expected to speak to Modi on Sunday about the ongoing impasse between the Delhi government and lieutenant governor.

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant clarified that Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was not present at the meeting after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he had not “authorised” Baijal to go to the meeting instead of him. Kejriwal was responding to a Twitter user’s claim that Baijal had reached the venue for the meeting. The original tweet has now been deleted.

Kejriwal and three of his ministers have been in the waiting room of Baijal’s office since Monday to demand that striking bureaucrats in the city be asked to resume work.

