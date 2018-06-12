Global organisation The Elders praises Delhi government’s health initiatives
Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, the organisation’s head, said a delegation will visit India in September.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday shared a letter he received from global organisation The Elders praising the Aam Aadmi Party-led administration’s health programme. The Elders is an independent organisation that is currently headed by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan. It was set up by former South African President Nelson Mandela.
“A very very proud moment for all Delhiites,” Kejriwal tweeted. “It is this work that our opponents wish to stop.”
The Delhi chief minister shared the letter from Annan that accepted Kejrwal’s invitation to visit Delhi in September. “I wrote to you last year regarding the Universal Health Coverage and the health reforms that your administration has implemented, including the provision of free primary healthcare services through your Mohalla Clinics programme,”Annan wrote.
The former secretary general said a delegation led by former Norwegian Prime Minister and former director-general of the World Health Organisation, Gro Harlem Brundtland, and accompanied by former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon will visit Delhi in September.
Annan proposed a meeting with Kejriwal and a visit to the Mohalla clinics. The organisation is a collective of world leaders that work towards promoting peace, justice and human rights worldwide.
“You kindly invited The Elders to study your reforms. A planning team from The Elders’ Secretariat will visit Delhi during the second week of July,” the letter added.
Kejriwal and three of his Cabinet ministers have been protesting at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office since Monday evening to urge him to get the striking Indian Administrative Service officers in the state to return to work.