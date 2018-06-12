Delhi: AAP workers begin protest march to Narendra Modi’s residence
The Delhi Metro shut five stations ahead of the march to prevent workers and supporters of the party to reach the venue of the protest.
Aam Aadmi Party workers on Sunday marched from Mandi House in Delhi to the Prime Minister’s residence over the alleged strike of Indian Administrative Service officers in the state.
Hours before the protest march, the Delhi Metro shut five metro stations to prevent AAP workers and supporters to reach the venue of the protest. The Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) metro stations will remain closed on Sunday.
AAP workers accused the Delhi Police of stopping people from joining a protest march. The Delhi Police, however, said that the ruling party did not have the required permission to conduct the march in the area.
“The call given by the Aam Aadmi Party to march towards the prime minister’s office or residence is without permission,” an unidentified police officer told PTI. “No permission has been applied for. As such the areas under New Delhi district are under prohibitory orders.”
Delhi AAP chief Gopal Rai said the Delhi Police has set up barricades all over the city and is going door to door asking people if they were joining the march.
Kejriwal and three of his Cabinet ministers have been protesting at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office since Monday evening to urge him to get the striking Indian Administrative Service officers in the state to return to work. On Sunday, Kejriwal tweeted: “Is the democracy safe in the hands of a prime minister who gets all work stalled in a state by asking officers to go on strike?”
Meanwhile, the IAS officers refused the Delhi government’s allegations that they were on a strike. “The information that IAS officers in Delhi are on strike is completely false and baseless,” IAS Association secretary Manisha Saxena said. “I would like to inform that we are not on strike. We are attending meetings, all departments are doing their works. We are sometimes also working on holidays.”