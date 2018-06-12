North East floods: Toll rises to 23, situation improves in Manipur and Tripura

Six more people have been killed since Sunday in the floods in Manipur, Assam and Tripura, taking the toll to 23, PTI reported. However, there has been significant improvement in the situation in Manipur and Tripura.

In Assam, 4.5 lakh people have been affected by the deluge across six districts of Hojai, Cachar, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Karimganj, and West Karbi Anglong. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the toll in the state rose to 12 in the first wave of floods and landslides this year, reported The Sentinel.

Karimganj district has been the worst-hit with nearly 2.15 lakh people affected followed by Hailakandi where 1.93 lakh people have been affected. Most of the rivers – Brahmaputra in Jorhat district, Barak in Cachar and Badarpurghat in Karimganj – are still overflowing.

Flood situation in Manipur has improved

In Manipur, water level of major rivers flowing in five districts of the Imphal Valley receded considerably with only Lilong flowing a little above the “warning level”. Flood control officials said the situation has improved and that water level in inundated localities has reduced.

The State Relief and Disaster Management reported that one person drowned in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the state to eight. Over 3,947 hectares of paddy fields have been damaged in the floods.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has asked Rajnath Singh to extend immediate flood assistance when the Union home minister visited Maiba Khul and Mongjam villages of Imphal East district on Sunday, reported Imphal Free Press. Singh has already directed the home secretary to provide immediate help to those affected by the flood, said the chief minister.

Water levels receding in major rivers in Tripura

The flood situation in Tripura improved significantly on Sunday with water levels of all major rivers receding, reported PTI. Several areas, however, remained inundated in the Kailashahar sub-division in Unakoti district.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, over 32,000 people are housed in 173 relief camps, mostly in Unakoti district. Manu river, which had caused extensive damage in Unakoti district, is now flowing two metres below the danger mark of 24 metres.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday directed officials to reach out to those who were marooned with relief material and medical aid, reported Northeast Now.

Three people have died and seven others were injured in flood-related incidents since June 5. Post-flood operations like distribution of relief material, setting up of medical camps and assessment of damage have already begun across the state, an official of the State Emergency Operation Centre told PTI.

Train services continue to remain suspended between Lumding and Badarpur due to landslides.