Jammu and Kashmir

Shujaat Bukhari was killed as he tried to find a middle path, Union minister Jitendra Singh tells HT

The BJP MP from Udhampur said the Centre’s decision to revoke the Ramzan ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir was a judicious one.

by 
PIB

Union minister Jitendra Singh said Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari was killed by Pakistan-sponsored agencies because he wanted to find a “middle path” in the Kashmir conflict. In an interview to Hindustan Times that was published on Monday, Singh, however, added that attacks on journalists was not new.

“It [attack on journalists] happened in the 90s, with the killing of Lassa Kaul of Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar, and it is going on,” Singh told the daily. “Any activist in Kashmir – whether from the journalist fraternity or political fraternity – if they tried to work out a middle path, they had to run through this fate.”

“Shujaat tried to find a middle path, which also was done by some of the political activists like Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq. It was also done by Abdul Ghani Lone,” Singh added. “I am not talking in terms of stature but in terms of the strategy being followed by Pakistan – whenever it finds some activists who try walk on some middle path, they [Pakistan] try to get him out of the scene.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Udhampur also said the Centre’s decision to revoke the Ramzan ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir was a judicious one. He said the month-long ceasefire was a noble gesture. “Maybe the government sent out a message that if you are a pious Muslim, you are observing Roza, then as good human beings, we will cooperate with you,” he said.

Singh added that the immediate priority for the government was to ensure that the upcoming Amarnath Yatra was peaceful. “That is the responsibility of the government, and of course, of society,” said Singh. “The Amarnath Yatra is not only a holy pilgrimage for Hindus, it is actually a symbol of India’s composite culture. We have a huge stake in ensuring the success of this Yatra and ensuring that no mischief happens.” In 2017, the yatra was marred by a militant attack on a bus with 56 passengers. Eight pilgrims were killed and 15 injured.

When asked about the alliance between the People’s Democratic Party and the BJP, Singh said it was dictated by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “It was not an alliance by choice of the BJP,” said Singh. “We had asked for 44 seats in the Assembly. The mandate was dictated. They gave two parties an almost equal number and therefore democratic obligations made it binding on us that we come together on common points. In any coalition, you have some inherent contradictions and you agree to disagree on some points and then you move forward.”

Regarding the Hurriyat refusing to participate in the peace talks, Singh said they always try to play politics by other means. “This is separatism by convenience, not conviction,” said Singh. “They would always say nobody is talking to us but, if you catch them head on, they don’t wish to talk. The Hurriyat does not want to engage in talks because the moment it does, that would be the end of its politics.”

