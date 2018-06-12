CBSE removes 17 languages from national teacher test
The board has now limited the options of languages to Hindi, English and Sanskrit.
The Central Board of Education has removed 17 languages from the list of options for Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2018, The Times of India reported on Monday. The board has now limited the options of languages to Hindi, English and Sanskrit. The languages that have been dropeed include Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati and Bengali.
So far, candidates were allowed to choose two languages out of 20 options. However, they will now have to choose two from the three available options.
The test is mandatory for appointment of teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas as well as private institutions affiliated to the CBSE. The test is divided into to papers – one for those opting to teach Classes 1 to 5 and the other for those opting to teach Classes 6 to 8. The test has two compulsory language sections. While the first is to decide proficiency in chosen medium of instruction, the second is for communication and comprehension.
Experts believe the move could leave candidates from southern states at a disadvantage. In 2016, around 7.06 lakh candidates across the country applied for the test, including 12,700 from Tamil Nadu.
Retired director of government exams, K Devarajan, told The Times of India that in Tamil Nadu, candidates select English as language 1 and Tamil as language 2.
Educationist Prince Gajendra Babu claimed that the move violated Articles 14, 15, 16 and 21 of the Constitution. “Rights of minority language students from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat have been denied,” he told the newspaper. “If teachers are not allowed to write in these languages, how will they teach students?”