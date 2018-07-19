Vedanta says it has not yet received Madras HC notice on petition seeking Rs 750 crore compensation

Vedanta Limited on Thursday said it has not yet received any notice from the Madras High Court on a petition seeking Rs 750 crore to rehabilitate the people affected by the pollution from its Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi.

“This is with reference to your email dated August 14, 2018, regarding a news item titled ‘Madras HC issues notice to Vedanta’s Sterlite on plea for Rs 7.5 bn relief’,” the company told the BSE on Thursday. “In this regard, we would like to inform that the company is yet to receive the notice as well as the copy of the petition from the court and will evaluate further course of action upon study of the same.”

It added: “Further, the company upon receipt of the communication, will make necessary announcement under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations.”

On August 13, the Madras High Court had issued a notice to Sterlite Copper Chairman Anil Agarwal as well as the central and state governments on a petition seeking compensation, PTI reported. The petitioner sought Rs 620 crore for the rehabilitation of people near the Thoothukudi plant and Rs 10 crore each for the 13 people who died in police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests on May 22 and 23.

The state government permanently shut down the Sterlite plant in May, days after the protests. Several people were arrested for rioting, burning vehicles in the premises of the collectorate, pelting stones and damaging public property.

For more than two decades, activists in Thoothukudi have accused Sterlite of contaminating the region’s air and water resources and causing breathing disorders, skin diseases, heart conditions and cancer. From February, there were large-scale protests against the company’scopper smelter, which had the capacity to produce 4.38 lakh tonnes of anodes per annum, or 1,200 tonnes per day.