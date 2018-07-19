National News

Suspects in Gauri Lankesh murder case involved in killing MM Kalburgi, says SIT: Reports

Earlier, a forensic report submitted to a court in Bengaluru said the same gun was used to kill the journalist and the Kannada writer.

by 
File photos of Kannada writer MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh

The Special Investigation Team of Karnataka Police, which is probing the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, on Thursday said some of the arrested suspects in the case were also involved in the murder of Kannada writer MM Kalburgi, reported PTI. The rationalist was assassinated in Dharwad in Karnataka in August 2015.

The Criminal Investigation Department is investigating Kalburgi’s killing. Earlier, a forensic report submitted to a court in Bengaluru said the same gun was used to kill Lankesh and Kalburgi.

“Yes, we have got certain leads provided to us by the Special Investigation Team,” Inspector General of Police (CID) KSR Charan Reddy told PTI. “It will be premature to share the details. All we can say at this juncture is that the leads are very credible.”

According to Bangalore Mirror, Ganesh Miskin, who was arrested for ferrying suspected Lankesh shooter Parashuram Waghmare to her home, confessed he knocked on the door to shoot him dead. Miskin told investigators that Amol Kale and Amit Degwekar were involved in the two murders, reported The News Minute.

Unidentified officials in SIT said at least five arrested suspects were involved in Kalburgi’s killing. However, Reddy did not confirm it. “We cannot say how many are involved,” he told PTI.

Lankesh was shot dead on September 5. Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the murder so far. Those arrested till now have been identified as 37 year old Bharat Kurne; KT Naveen Kumar, 37; Sujeet Kumar, 38; Manohar Edave, 29; Amol Kale, 37; Amit Degwekar, 38; 26-year-old Waghmare; Mohan Nayak, 50; Ganesh Miskin, 27; Amit Baddi, 28; Rajesh Bangera, 50; and 37-year-old Suresh Kumar.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.