Suspects in Gauri Lankesh murder case involved in killing MM Kalburgi, says SIT: Reports

The Special Investigation Team of Karnataka Police, which is probing the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, on Thursday said some of the arrested suspects in the case were also involved in the murder of Kannada writer MM Kalburgi, reported PTI. The rationalist was assassinated in Dharwad in Karnataka in August 2015.

The Criminal Investigation Department is investigating Kalburgi’s killing. Earlier, a forensic report submitted to a court in Bengaluru said the same gun was used to kill Lankesh and Kalburgi.

“Yes, we have got certain leads provided to us by the Special Investigation Team,” Inspector General of Police (CID) KSR Charan Reddy told PTI. “It will be premature to share the details. All we can say at this juncture is that the leads are very credible.”

According to Bangalore Mirror, Ganesh Miskin, who was arrested for ferrying suspected Lankesh shooter Parashuram Waghmare to her home, confessed he knocked on the door to shoot him dead. Miskin told investigators that Amol Kale and Amit Degwekar were involved in the two murders, reported The News Minute.

Unidentified officials in SIT said at least five arrested suspects were involved in Kalburgi’s killing. However, Reddy did not confirm it. “We cannot say how many are involved,” he told PTI.

Lankesh was shot dead on September 5. Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the murder so far. Those arrested till now have been identified as 37 year old Bharat Kurne; KT Naveen Kumar, 37; Sujeet Kumar, 38; Manohar Edave, 29; Amol Kale, 37; Amit Degwekar, 38; 26-year-old Waghmare; Mohan Nayak, 50; Ganesh Miskin, 27; Amit Baddi, 28; Rajesh Bangera, 50; and 37-year-old Suresh Kumar.