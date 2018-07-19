business minds

‘The past year has been difficult, but the worst is yet to come,’ Elon Musk tells New York Times

The Tesla founder acknowledged that his myriad executive responsibilities are taking a toll on his personal life.

by 
Hector Guerrero/AFP

Tesla founder Elon Musk has admitted that stress over his business has caused him health problems, and that his myriad executive responsibilities are taking a toll on his personal life. In an interview with the New York Times published on Thursday, Musk said he had been working up to 120 hours a week. “It’s not been great, actually. I’ve had friends come by who are really concerned,” he said.

Speaking about work pressure, Musk said his professional life has been excruciating. “This past year has been the most difficult and painful year of my career,” he told the daily. He cited instances when he had to spend his 47th birthday on June 28 at a Tesla factory and was about to miss his brother’s wedding. Musk said there were times he did not leave the factory for three or four days.

Musk has been mired in controversy ever since he announced on Twitter that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 (approximately Rs 29,000) a share, and that funding was “secured”. He told employees that as a publicly-listed company, Tesla’s stock price was subject to “wild swings”, which are a distraction for the staff. Tesla’s stock rose by 11% after the tweet.

Investigators in the San Francisco office of the Securities and Exchange Commission asked Tesla for explanations the very next day. Later, two investors sued him and Tesla for allegedly manipulating the company’s share prices through false and misleading tweets.

The figure $420 is a code for marijuana in counterculture lore. “It seemed like better karma at $420 than at $419,” Musk said. “But I was not on weed, to be clear. Weed is not helpful for productivity. There’s a reason for the word ‘stoned.’ You just sit there like a stone on weed.”

He blamed short-sellers — investors who bet that Tesla’s shares will lose value — for his stress. “I thought the worst of it was over,” he told the New York Times. “But from a personal standpoint, the worst is yet to come.” He said he was bracing for “a few months of extreme torture from the short-sellers, who are desperately pushing a narrative that will possibly result in Tesla’s destruction.”

Asked about rumours of appointing a second-in-command in Tesla, Musk said he had no plans to give up his dual roles of chairperson and chief executive. “[But] if you have anyone who can do a better job, please let me know,” he said. “They can have the job. Is there someone who can do the job better? They can have the reins right now.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.