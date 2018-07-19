Kerala Floods

Kerala: Mobile networks break down in some areas as floods disrupt electricity and fuel supply

Industry sources estimated that it could take up to three days for connectivity to be restored across the state.

by 
Indian volunteers and rescue personnel evacuate local residents in a boat in a residential area at Kozhikode | AFP

Several parts of Kerala, which is in the grip of what has been called its worst monsoon in almost a century, have been disconnected from the outside world due to a failure in mobile connectivity. At least 324 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state since May 29.

Areas like Ernakulam, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Idukki and Kottayam have borne the brunt of this breakdown in mobile connectivity, which also has the potential to hamper rescue operations. Reports suggested that even control rooms established by the government were not functioning in places like Chalakudy, in Kerala’s Thrissur district. Chalakuddy is one of the worst-affected regions, and the National Disaster Response Force and the Navy have been deployed there to help people.

Industry sources estimate it could take up to three days for connectivity to be restored totally in all parts of Kerala.

Industry officials said the problem is severe in central Kerala, where most of these flood-ravaged districts are located, due to several factors such as physical damage and, more importantly, power shortage.

Many service providers use a combination of their own towers and those of the infrastructure companies to provide coverage to their users. According to one official, these towers and the network link operations are backed up by either batteries or diesel generator sets.

Whenever there is a power failure, either the batteries or generators kick in immediately. However, this cannot go on forever. “Even though they have high capacity, batteries will run out of charge if there is a sustained power cut,” an industry official said.

Another problem is that of fuel supply. “In some districts like Ernakulam and Thrissur, we faced issues with sourcing diesel for the generators,” the official added. This is mainly because fuel stations have run out of stock as roads have been cut off due to the flooding. “But since morning, there have been significant improvements.”

These officials said much will now depend on the speed with which the state can restore power supply.

Meanwhile, most service providers like BSNL and Jio have extended complimentary offers to customers to ensure that their connections are not disconnected either because of non-payment of bills or as they could not recharge prepaid connections.

While Vodafone has given customers talk time of up to Rs 30 as well as 1GB of mobile data, Reliance Jio has extended a package of unlimited calls and data for seven days for the entire state.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.