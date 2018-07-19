Maharashtra: Man faces police action for putting up 300 banners to apologise to his girlfriend
The Wakad Police can take steps against Nilesh Khedekar based on rules dealing with public hoardings and defacement of public property.
A man installed over 300 banners and hoardings in Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune apologising to his girlfriend last week, upsetting the local police. Banners and hoardings saying “I’m sorry” appeared in the Pimple Saudagar area on Friday morning after which residents informed the police, PTI reported.
However, the Wakad Police have approached the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to initiate action against 25-year-old businessman Nilesh Khedekar, based on rules dealing with public hoardings and defacement of public property. He spent over Rs 72,000 on the hoardings, DNA reported.
The police have interrogated Khedekar. “Khedekar said that he had some differences with his girlfriend,” an unidentified police officer told the daily. “In order to apologise to her he came up with this idea of putting up hoardings and banners in the area where she stays. Khedekar roped in his friend to execute the plan.”
“When we received some complaints that some illegal hoardings have been put up, we started inquiring,” the officer added. “We visited a number of flex printing firms and from one of those firms, we got the contact of a person. The person was identified as Vilas Shinde who turned out to be the friend of Khedekar. Shinde told us that Khedekar had given him the task of putting up those hoardings and banners.”