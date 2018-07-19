Centre withdraws more than 7,000 CRPF troops from four states, says report
The personnel were deployed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand and internal security-related duty in Uttar Pradesh to conduct anti-Maoist operations.
The Centre has withdrawn more than 7,000 Central Reserve Police Force personnel who were deployed to conduct anti-Maoist operations from West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand and internal security-related duty in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported on Sunday, quoting a home ministry order. The personnel will be redeployed to Maoist-hit regions of South Bastar in Chhattisgarh.
The Ministry of Home Affairs informed the state governments of West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand about the development after the paramilitary force said it needed reinforcements in Chhattisgarh to combat the growth of Maoists, the report said.
The order reportedly said it is facing its biggest Left-wing extremism combat challenge in the districts of Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur, Kanker and Kondagaon.
The report quoted an unidentified CRPF official saying that Maoist activity had reduced marginally in the states where they were being withdrawn from. “We expect the withdrawal to begin by this month-end and their re-deployment in Chhattisgarh to be completed by year-end,” the official was quoted as saying.
In the same order, the home ministry asked the Chhattisgarh government to ensure that “adequate logistics and accommodation” was provided for the troops, PTI reported. Chhattisgarh already has 30 battalions, more than 1,000 troops each, deployed in the state.