Kerala Floods

Kerala floods: Indian Army says man who criticised chief minister in a video is an imposter

The man in the clip claimed that Pinarayi Vijayan was obstructing the Army’s rescue and relief operations in the state.

by 
ADG-PI Indian Army/Twitter

The Indian Army on Sunday said that a video of a man dressed up in an Army uniform, criticising Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly obstructing the work of the force in the flood-ravaged state, is fake.

“Imposter wearing Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation about rescue and relief efforts,” the Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted. “Every effort by all and Indian Army aimed to overcome this terrifying human tragedy.” It also provided people a phone number to report disinformation.

“I am addressing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” the imposter says in the video. “Why do you have so much animosity towards the Indian Army? Is it because your minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan doesn’t want the Army to come to your state?”

“Thousands are stranded in Chengannur,” the man, who is yet to be identified, adds. “Just let us come and do our work. We will not take over your state. Don’t be scared. Aren’t you bothered about your people? We do this kind of rescue operation everywhere around the country. This isn’t anything new for us.”

At least 357 people have died in the floods in Kerala since May 29. Vijayan has cancelled a planned trip to the United States, and will instead hold an all-party meeting on Tuesday. Meanwhile, massive relief and rescue operations are underway in the state, even as the downpour has reduced and flood water is receding.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.