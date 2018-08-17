market watch

Nifty 50, Sensex close on record highs, rupee no longer below 70 against the US dollar

The Nifty 50 crossed the 11,500 mark for the first time on Monday.

Wikimedia Commons

The Indian benchmark indices surged to fresh record highs on Monday as global markets have become optimistic after China and the United States agreed to resume trade talks this week. The rupee recovered too and shed its below-70 levels against the United States dollar where it had consistently stayed last week.

The BSE Sensex closed 330.87 points up at 38,278.75, while the Nifty 50 was 81 points higher at 11,551.80. This is the first time the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 has crossed the 11,500 mark.

The Indian rupee was at 69.77 against the US dollar, against the previous close of 70.14 on Thursday. The foreign exchange markets were closed on Friday on account of Parsi New Year. The rupee had fallen below 70 for the first time on August 14.

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 had surged on Friday as well after reports of China and the United States agreeing to resume trade talks.

Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Tata Steel were the top gainers on both the Sensex and Nifty 50. The biggest loser on the Sensex was Infosys, followed by Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Hindustan Unilever. The stocks that declined the most on the Nifty 50 were Infosys, GAIL, Titan Company, HCL Technology and Lupin.

Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.