Kerala Floods

Kerala floods: CM announces Rs 3,000 each, new boats to fishermen who helped in rescue operations

Social media users praised the fishermen, who call themselves the Coastal Warriors.

by 
Local fishermen help rescue personnel evacuate residents at Panadala, in district Pathanamthitta of Kerala on August 18. | Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that his government will grant Rs 3,000 each, a new boat and fuel to fishermen who helped in rescue operations. At least 357 people have died so far in floods in the state since May 29. The fishermen engaged in rescue operations call themselves Coastal Warriors, according to The Times of India.

The chief minister also said that any damages the fishermen have suffered will be compensated, The News Minute reported. “I appreciate each and everyone who has contributed in any way to the rescue and relief operations,” he added.

Vijayan said the state will also pay for the boats used in operations to be returned. “The government requests the authorities to give a grand welcome to fishermen who have helped us a lot when they reach their hometowns,” he said.

The Alappuzha District Collectorate also praised the fishermen’s role. “Fishermen rescued many people with their boats,” it said in a statement. “They were able to rescue 16,000 people in the region using their boats. Their role in this rescue mission was immense.”

Jaisal KP, a fisherman from Vengara, lay in the water to allow women and children to climb into a boat. A video of him doing this had gone viral. “National Disaster Response Force personnel who were leading the rescue operations in Vengara region informed us they won’t be able to reach to the place where these women were stranded,” he told News18. “We asked them to give their boats for a while, and we rescued them.”

Social media users praised the fishermen for their rescue efforts.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.