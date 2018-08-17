PNB scam: United Kingdom confirms Nirav Modi is there, CBI moves extradition request, say reports

Authorities in the United Kingdom have confirmed that fugitive businessman Nirav Modi is there, PTI reported on Monday, quoting unidentified officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The agency has moved an extradition request to the UK through proper channels.

Modi will be the 29th fugitive India has asked Britain to extradite since 2002. Modi and his uncle Mehul Choski are accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore by getting fraudulent letters of understanding issued by some bank officials to Modi’s companies.

The CBI submitted the request to the Home Ministry, which will send it to the UK through the Ministry of External Affairs, the officials said. The agency has also requested authorities in the UK to detain Modi.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh had told the Rajya Sabha that India had sent a formal request to the UK to extradite Nirav Modi. The request has been routed through the Indian High Commission in London, he had said.

“The request has been sent by a special diplomatic bag to the High Commission of India, London for onward transmission to the United Kingdom authorities,” he said.

Choksi secured citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017. On July 26, a special court in Mumbai on Thursday summoned Modi and Choksi to appear before it in two months, acting on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate.