Supreme Court judges will contribute to Kerala flood relief fund, says CJI Dipak Misra
The chief justice made the observation after Attorney General KK Venugopal referred to the ‘grave tragedy’ that has struck the southern state.
Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Monday said judges of the Supreme Court would contribute to a relief fund set up to help Kerala flood victims, reported PTI.
A bench comprising Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud made the observation after Attorney General KK Venugopal referred to the “grave tragedy” that has struck Kerala, where at least 357 people have died since May 29. The attorney general has already donated Rs 1 crore to the fund.
“We are also making some contribution,” Misra replied. “Judges of this court are also making contribution for the flood relief fund,” the bench said.
Many other senior lawyers have also contributed to the relief fund. Senior advocate Jaydeep Gupta has donated Rs 10 lakh, while senior advocate CU Singh has donated Rs 5 lakh, reported Live Law. The Supreme Court Bar Association has initiated a fundraising drive and has contributed Rs 30 lakh so far.
Lawyers of the Supreme Court are also organising a drive to collect relief material at the Indian Law Institute campus opposite the court. Supreme Court judges Kurian Joseph and KM Joseph have already contributed to the relief drive.