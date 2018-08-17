National News

UAE has deported Kashmiri man suspected of being an Islamic State group sympathiser: Reports

Irfan Ahmad Zargar, a native of Srinagar, was detained in Dubai on April 28 and deported to India on August 14.

by 
Irfan Ahmad Zargar | SushmaSwaraj/Twitter

The United Arab Emirates has deported to India a Kashmiri man suspected of being a sympathiser of Islamic State jihadist group, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying on Monday. Irfan Ahmad Zargar, a 36-year-old engineer from Chattatabal area on the outskirts of Srinagar, was deported from Dubai on August 14.

According to unidentified officials, the National Investigation Agency interrogated Zargar for two days and then handed him over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. There is no case pending against Zargar in the state.

Zargar, who worked in a telecom company in Dubai, was reportedly detained on April 28, when he entered the city from Oman. Zargar reportedly claimed he had travelled to Oman to set up a handicrafts business.

The police in Dubai reportedly questioned him about his activities on social networking sites, especially his appreciation of the jihadist group’s actions in Syria and Iraq, The Times of India quoted unidentified officials as saying.

The Indian consul general in Dubai intervened in the matter after Zargar’s relatives tweeted to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, urging her to trace him. The Dubai authorities, however, refused to deport or release Zargar without completing their investigation.

The Dubai Police also searched his apartment in Sharjah and later took him to an undisclosed location, PTI reported. He was finally sent to India on August 14.

Zargar is the third Kashmiri to have been deported for allegedly being a sympathiser of the terror group. Afshan Parvaiz of Srinagar was deported from Turkey’s capital Ankara on May 25 while Azhar ul Islam of Ganderbal was deported from the UAE last year.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.