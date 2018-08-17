state news

Shillong: Authorities completely lift 80-day curfew imposed after clashes broke out in Punjabi Lane

The clashes were sparked by an altercation between a Khasi bus driver and a Sikh resident.

by 
A file photo of riot police team guarding the violence-hit Motphran area | PTI

The local administration in Meghalaya’s Shillong on Monday completely lifted a curfew from 14 “affected areas” after it had imposed restrictions on the state capital on June 1, PTI reported. The curfew was imposed after violence broke out between members of the dominant Khasi community and long-time Sikh residents of the Punjabi Line settlement on May 31.

The clashes were sparked by an altercation between a Khasi bus driver and a Sikh resident. The Khasis were demanding that the Sikhs of Punjabi Line be moved to an area on the city’s outskirts.

On Monday, the East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner PS Dkhar issued a statement lifting the night curfew in view of the “improved law and order situation”. The prohibitory order has been gradually relaxed over the last few days, and was completely lifted on Monday.

An unidentified official said security personnel will continue to remain on guard in vulnerable areas, The Shillong Times reported.

A committee formed by the government to look into the demand had recommended that the Land Record and Survey Department of Meghalaya conduct a study on the matter. The committee said the survey data would be crucial to resolve the long-pending demand. The locality is also known as Them Iew Mawlong or Sweepers’ Lane.

