Supreme Court says ‘trend of targeting judges’ must stop

Justice DY Chandrachud suggested imposing a fine of Rs 25 lakh on an organisation that claimed a ‘conflict of interest’ against Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

The Supreme Court on Monday demanded an end to the “emerging trend of targeting judges”, PTI reported. Justice DY Chandrachud suggested imposing a fine of Rs 25 lakh on an organisation that claimed a “conflict of interest” against Chief Justice Dipak Misra as his relative is a practicing senior lawyer in the courts and tribunals in Delhi and an MP from Odisha.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Bhartiya Matdata Sangathan. The bench, comprising Misra, Chandrachud and Justice AM Khanwilkar, said the allegations impact the judicial institution.

On July 9, the court had reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Upadhyay that sought to restrict legislators from practicising as advocates. The court took note of the interim plea filed by the organisation in a public interest litigation that it had already reserved its verdict on. “If you have to make the allegation, please make them at the outset so that we can deal with them,” the court said.

The court refused to accept an apology submitted by the general secretary of the organisation and said Attorney General of India KK Venugopal had recommended contempt of court proceedings. The court asked the organisation to file the names of the office bearer by August 27 and coordinate with Venugopal on paying the cost for the application.

