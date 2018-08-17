Indo-Pak Dialogue

Imran Khan calls for India-Pakistan dialogue to resolve all conflicts, including Kashmir

The Pakistan prime minister said this was the best way to alleviate poverty in the subcontinent.

by 
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | AFP

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Islamabad and New Delhi must resort to dialogue to resolve all conflicts, including Kashmir. “The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading,” he tweeted.

On Monday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Narendra Modi wrote to Khan saying that the way forward was only through constructive engagement. However, unidentified Indian government officials told ANI that Modi had written a congratulatory letter to Khan but there was no new proposal for dialogue.

Earlier, Imran Khan said his government would work to establish good relations with all the country’s neighbours and hold talks to normalise ties. “There is a need for peace and without it, we cannot improve the country’s situation,” Khan had said in his first address to the nation since being sworn in as the country’s 22nd prime minister.

On Tuesday, Khan also thanked Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for attending his oath-taking ceremony on Saturday. Khan called Sidhu, who has been criticised for attending the ceremony and for hugging Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, “an ambassador of peace”.

Khan said those criticising Sidhu were “doing a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent”. Without peace the people of the two countries cannot progress, he added.

Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, won the most number of seats in elections to the National Assembly last month. Khan was elected prime minister by a 176-96 vote in the Assembly on August 17.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.