Maharashtra: CBI recovers pistol that may have been used in the murder of Narendra Dabholkar

The agency recovered the weapon based on leads given by a suspect who was arrested last week.

Narendra Dabholkar was murdered in Pune on August 20, 2013

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday recovered a country-made pistol suspected to have been used in the murder of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar in 2013, PTI reported.

The agency recovered the pistol in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, based on leads given by a man suspected to be the main shooter. The suspect, Sachin Prakasrao Andure, was arrested by the CBI in Aurangabad on Saturday.

The CBI recovered a khukri, three live rounds and a 7.65-bore pistol from a location linked to Andure’s brother-in-law on Tuesday, officials told PTI. The agency will send the pistol for ballistic examination to confirm if it was used in the murder.

The investigators also detained three close aides of Andure, the Hindustan Times reported. “As of today, we cannot say with certainty that the same pistol was used to shoot at Dr Dabholkar,” SR Singh, a CBI officer investigating the case, told the daily.

Andure was arrested based on the inputs given by three terror suspects arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad earlier this month. Hindutva activist Vaibhav Raut and two suspected accomplices, who were arrested on August 9, were making bombs to spread panic at public gatherings, the police had claimed. Andure is in the CBI’s custody till August 26.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court criticised the CBI for the slow investigation into Dabholkar’s murder.

