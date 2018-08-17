Pakistan withdraws all political censorship in state-run media outlets

Pakistan’s Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the newly-elected government has “lifted all political censorship in state-run media outlets”. Hussain tweeted that Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan will have complete editorial freedom over content.
The minister said the development was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. “Drastic changes will be visible in the information department within the next three months,” Hussain tweeted. He asked the Information Ministry to “play a proactive role in promoting a positive image of Pakistan globally and directed concerned organisations to make earnest efforts to generate revenue by improving their programming and content”.
Khan was elected as prime minister on August 17. After claiming victory in the July 25 elections, he promised major reforms.
Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible
No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items
Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.
However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.
Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).
This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.
Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.