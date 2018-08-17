social media

Facebook is rating users’ trustworthiness on a scale from zero to one to combat misinformation

The system is not meant to be an absolute indicator of a person’s credibility, and users are not assigned a single unified reputation score, the company said.

by 
Norberto Duarte/AFP

Social media company Facebook has started assigning its users a reputation score, predicting their trustworthiness on a scale from zero to one, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The company has developed this system over the past year in order to help users identify malicious actors.

The company developed this assessment mechanism as part of its effort against fake news, said Tessa Lyons, the product manager in charge of fighting misinformation, told the newspaper in an interview. She, however, did not elucidate how the scores are calculated.

A user’s trustworthiness score is not meant to be an absolute indicator of a person’s credibility, and users are not assigned a single unified reputation score, she said. The score is one measurement among thousands of new behavioral clues that the company is now taking into account as it attempts to understand risk and malevolent actors using its platform. The company is also monitoring which user often flags content published by others as problematic and which user or publisher is considered trustworthy by others.

“One of the signals we use is how people interact with articles,” Lyons told the Los Angeles Times. “For example, if someone previously gave us feedback that an article was false and the article was confirmed false by a fact-checker, then we might weight that person’s future false news feedback more than someone who indiscriminately provides false news feedback on lots of articles, including ones that end up being rated as true.”

Some experts, however, have voiced concerns about Facebook’s new move. “Not knowing how [Facebook is] judging us is what makes us uncomfortable,” said Claire Wardle, the director of First Draft, a research lab within the Harvard Kennedy School that helps the social media company fact-check content. “But the irony is that they cannot tell us how they are judging us – because if they do, the algorithms that they built will be gamed.”

Last week, the company admitted that it had been “too slow” to prevent the spread of misinformation and hate on its platform in Myanmar, where security forces have carried out the ethnic cleansing of a section of the population known as the Rohingya.

The company has been under intense scrutiny in the past few months after it became public that British political consultation firm Cambridge Analytica had accessed private information of 87 lakh Facebook users, including five lakh Indian users. The company also failed to identify alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United States.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.