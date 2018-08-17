Kerala floods: State government responsible for man-made disaster, says Opposition leader

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government was responsible for the worst floods in the state in close to a century, The News Minute reported. The Congress leader said the government had not properly managed opening the shutters of the state’s 44 dams.

“I hold this government totally responsible for the man-made disaster in Kerala,” The Indian Express quoted Chennithala as saying. He also demanded a judicial investigation and the prosecution of those responsible for the calamity.

“The rain has subsided,” Chennithala tweeted. “After devastating flood, situation is back under control. Now it’s the time for the government to face tough questions.”

He questioned why the shutters of 34 dams were opened in one go. “Was there any preparations before taking this step? Where is SDMA?” he asked, referring to the state disaster management authority.

“They did not have proper protocol, warning system, flood management system in place,” the Congress leader alleged. “Had they heeded the warning, we could have reduced the impact of the floods.”

Chennithala claimed that a disaster was avoided during the 2013 floods in the state because the Oommen Chandy-led Congress government acted fast. “In 2013, during the southwest monsoon, the Idukki dam was not opened even though it was full,” he said. “Instead, other small dams were opened. Besides, there was no rain forecast then. Aryadan Muhammed, who was the minister for electricity and transport then, anticipated the situation, heeded the warning and did the needful. That is disaster management.”

Water levels at several dams in Kerala reached peak levels by mid-July. However, the state electricity board, which operates several dams, including the Cheruthoni dam in Idukki district, chose to open the shutters only in August. The shutters of the dam were opened on August 9 after 26 years.

In a show of unity during the floods, the Opposition leader had set aside political differences and had accompanied Vijayan on an aerial survey. This was apparently the first instance in the state’s political history of a leader of the Opposition travelling with the chief minister to a disaster area, and earned both of them praise on social media. “We have to keep aside all differences and work together for the people at this hour of crisis,” Chennithala had then said.