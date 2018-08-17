National News

Kerala: Shashi Tharoor says he discussed United Nations visit with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The Congress leader, who released a report of his visit to the world body’s offices in Geneva, said he had passed on some recommendations to Vijayan.

by 
A file photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor | IANS

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in Parliament, on Wednesday released a report of his visit to the United Nations offices in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday. The legislator provided details of his talks with the world organisation and international humanitarian agencies on the Kerala flood crisis.

Tharoor’s report came a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Congress leader was not the state government’s emissary. Tharoor, however, claimed that he had consulted Vijayan before undertaking the meetings and had apprised him of the “utility of these discussions, their nature and purport, and the specific areas of priority for the chief minister”.

The Congress leader has also reportedly written to Vijayan about the details of these meetings and the possible course of action for the state.

Tharoor, who went to Geneva to visit former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan’s family, said he had met Michael Moller, the director general of the UN Offices in Geneva, the deputy director and the chief of emergency programmes of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, World Health Organisation’s Deputy Director-General for Emergency Preparedness and Response Dr Peter Salama, and Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The international agencies have suggested steps that the state can now take as it looks to rebuild, Tharoor said. The state government can examine if it requires a multi-sector needs assessment by United Nations agencies such as the World Health Organisation, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“Depending on whether the quantum of long-term reconstruction assistance from central government is adequate, the state government could give thought to holding an international reconstruction conference to rebuild Kerala better in partnership with the UN system so that significant international assistance in reconstruction can be facilitated,” Tharoor said.

The government can request the World Health Organisation for two million stocks of anti-cholera vaccines to minimise the risk of water-borne diseases, and accept the Red Cross or the Gujarat Forensics University’s offer of support as appropriate, he added.

India may, however, not accept help from the United Nations. Media reports have suggested that the Centre may turn down the United Arab Emirates’ offer of Rs 700 crore for flood relief work because of a 14-year-old convention on accepting foreign aid. Unidentified government officials cited former Prime Manmohan Singh’s decision to reject offers of foreign assistance after a tsunami struck the eastern coast in 2004.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.