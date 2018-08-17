business ties

United States imposes heavy anti-dumping duty on metal pipes imported from India

The Trump administration also accused Canada, China, Greece, South Korea and Turkey of selling large diameter welded pipes at rates lower than the fair price.

United States President Donald Trump | Brendan Smialowski/AFP

The United States has imposed a preliminary anti-dumping duty of 50.55% on metal pipes imported from India, China and four other countries in a move to protect the American industry and lower trade deficit.

The Department of Commerce, which announced the decision on Tuesday, accused Canada, China, Greece, India, South Korea and Turkey of selling large diameter welded pipes at rates lower than the fair value in the United States. The department acted on the complaint filed by US companies American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Berg Steel Pipe Corp, Berg Spiral Pipe Corp, Dura-Bond Industries, Skyline Steel, and Stupp Corporation.

The administration of President Donald Trump said exporters have to deposit cash with the US Customs and Border Protection Force. India exported $294.7 million (Rs 2,058 crore) worth of metal pipes last year.

The department said it would announce the final decision of its investigation of alleged dumping practices of China and India in November. “In addition, Commerce is scheduled to announce the final determinations on or about January 3, 2019, for the Canada, Greece, Korea, and Turkey investigations,” it added.

The trade ties between India and the United States have hit a rocky patch in recent months. In June, India announced higher duties on several goods imported from the United States in retaliation to President Donald Trump imposing hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

