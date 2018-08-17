Defence deals

Rafale deal: Reliance Group serves ‘cease and desist’ notices to Congress leaders

Congress leader Sunil Jakhar alleged the legal notice was the evidence of a ‘nexus between the BJP and the corporate world’.

by 
Reliance Group chairperson Anil Ambani | Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group has served legal notices to spokespersons and leaders of the Congress party asking them to “cease and desist” from levelling allegations against the Rafale deal, PTI reported on Wednesday.

This comes a day after Ambani wrote to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Opposition party was misinformed and “blamed corporate rivals for misleading” the Congress.

The notices have been served ahead of a month-long offensive planned by the Congress against the Rafale deal. The party has planned press conferences across the country from August 25 to September 6, and district and state-level agitations starting September 7.

Randeep Surjewala, Ashok Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Sunil Jakhar, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Jaiveer Shergill are among the leaders who were served notices for making “derogatory and defamatory statements in the press and electronic media in relation to the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft by India from France in a government-to-government contract.”

Punjab Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Jakhar alleged the legal notice was the evidence of a “nexus between the BJP and the corporate world”.

“I reiterate, my aeroplane making skills [as demonstrated in Lok Sabha] are better than yours,” he tweeted, along with a photo of a paper plane.

“It is a dark day for the democracy,” Jakhar told PTI. “An industrialist serving legal notice to an elected representative is a serious issue,” he said, adding that the Congress will continue to fight the nexus between capitalists and BJP.

Congress spokesperson Shaktising Gohil said he had received two such notices. The notices claimed Gohil had caused lossed to the company to the extent of Rs 50,000 crore.

“I had received a notice earlier and had sent a reply saying whatever has been stated is on the basis of documents in public domain,” Gohil said. “The notices show that the prime minister is worried and is now getting back at the Congress by serving such notices.”

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said the legal notices show “their [Reliance Group’s] eagerness to manufacture defence aircraft as soon as they formed a company and Modi government obliged”. She said the party will “not be silenced till we don’t get our answers on the scam”.

Another party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who also received a legal notice, said he won’t “get scared with such notices”. “Tax payer of this country deserves to know why they paid extra [Rs] 42000 crore.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.