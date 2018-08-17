rain woes

Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu says floods caused Rs 600 crore damage in East, West Godavari

The chief minister announced Rs 25,000 aid for every hectare of crop damaged in floods in the two districts.

by 
An aerial view of a flood-affected area in Andhra Pradesh | N Chandrababu Naidu/Twitter

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said floods in the Godavari river over the past week have caused damage worth Rs 600 crore in East and West Godavari districts.

He announced Rs 25,000 as compensation per hectare of crops damaged in floods in the districts, PTI reported. Paddy crop in about 11,000 hectares across the two districts, considered the rice bowl of Andhra Pradesh, were submerged in flood waters. Cotton too suffered extensive damage in about 1,300 hectares. Officials of the agriculture department said there was some chance of revival of paddy crop once the water dries up, but cotton crops were completely damaged.

Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the districts on Wednesday and reviewed the flood situation with collectors of the two districts and other officials at Rajamahendravaram airport. He said steps would be taken to address the flooding of Yerrakaluva canal on a permanent basis.

“This canal caused the major damage in West Godavari district,” he said. Causeways damaged in the flood would be rebuilt while roads in the region would be repaired at a cost of Rs 35 crore.

An unidentified official said the state government will submit a report on the flood damage to the Centre, seeking financial assistance after a complete assessment in a few days.

Godavari river in spate

The Godavari river continued to overflow on Wednesday. There was no rain on Tuesday and water level was steady at 14.3 feet at Dowleswaram barrage with an outflow of 14 lakh cusecs into the sea till Wednesday evening, reported The New Indian Express. Officials, however, are worried about the increase in water level in the river at Bhadrachalam in Telangana and heavy inflow from Sabari river.

Officials are expecting the water level in Godavari to rise again by midnight and have made preparations. “We are expecting Godavari river to become normal in another four days,” an official of the revenue department said.

Several villages in Kunavaram, Vara Ramachandrapuram, Chintur and Yetapaka in East Godavari remained cut off due to the flooding. Villages along the river course in Devipatnam mandal and several mandals in Konaseema region of the district were also marooned.

In West Godavari district, around 40 villages in Polavaram, Kukkunur, Velerupadu, and Buttayagudem remained cut off as rods were flooded.“It might take another two days for the flood in Tammileru [river] to recede and three days in Yerra Kaluva,” the official said.

The Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad has forecast light to moderate rain in Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region over the next five days.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.