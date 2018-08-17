Jharkhand: Five policemen injured in clashes with villagers following cow slaughter rumours

At least five policemen were injured in clashes with villagers in Jharkhand’s Pakur district on Wednesday. The clashes took place after police personnel reached Dangapara village after information that cows were being slaughtered, the Hindustan Times reported.

Villagers allegedly chased the police team away in the morning, leading to clashes in which three policemen were injured. Two others were wounded in the afternoon when a mob pelted stones at officers near the Maheshpur police station.

At least seven villagers suffered bullet injuries during the clashes, reported NDTV. Citing unidentified officials, the news channel said villagers attacked the police after they tried to stop the slaughter of goats on the occasion of Bakri Eid.

“Pakur Deputy Commissioner [Dileep Kumar Jha] and Superintendent of Police [Shailendra Prasad Barnwal] are camping in Maheshpur,” Jharkhand Police spokesperson RK Mallick said. “Deputy Inspector General [Raj Kumar Lakra] was also sent along with additional forces to bring the situation under control.”

The police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas against the protestors. They have imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code in the area. It prohibits the assembly of four or more people.