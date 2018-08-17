drug regulation

Centre allows sale of Oxytocin by private retail chemists from September 1

However, the government’s notification does not mention any relaxation of the ban on manufacture of the product by private firms.

Representative Image | MaxPixel [Licenced under CC BY 2.0]

The Centre on Tuesday decided to allow private retail chemists to sell oxytocin from September 1. In April, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare passed an order prohibiting the import of Oxytocin, and restricting the manufacture of the drug for domestic use to the public sector. The order also stated that Oxytocin would not, in any form, be sold through retail stores.

Under the April order, only one company in Karnataka would have been allowed to manufacture the drug. Oxytocin, a hormone naturally produced in the human body, is manufactured as a drug that is usually administered to a woman in childbirth in the third stage of labour, to prevent excessive bleeding.

In a gazette notification on Tuesday, the Centre said it would delete the provisions of the April 27 notification that said, “oxytocin in any form or name shall not be allowed to be sold through retail chemist”, The Indian Express reported. But the notification does not mention any relaxation of the ban on manufacture of the product by private companies.

All India Drug Action Network Co-Convener Malini Aisola said the government’s flip-flop on the Oxytocin matter showed that the decision to ban it was arbitrary. “It was taken without consultation with maternal health experts and those who would be affected,” she said.

