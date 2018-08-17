state news

Maharashtra corporator sent to jail days after he opposed condolence motion for Vajpayee: Report

AIMIM member Sayyed Mateen Rashid was arrested on Friday and released on bail on Tuesday before being sent back to prison.

by 
Representative image | PTI

A All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen member in Aurangabad has been sent to judicial custody for a year, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. Sayyed Mateen Rashid has been booked under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981 or MPDA.

“Serious offences like arson, rioting, inciting mob for breach of communal harmony, creating alarm in society [invite action],” said Aurangabad Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad. “Hence [the police were] left with no choice but to book him under MPDA. Other preventive actions failed to check him.”

Rashid was earlier arrested on Friday for reportedly opposing a condolence resolution for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the municipal corporation. During a civic body meeting on Thursday, BJP corporator Raju Vaidya tabled a proposal to pay tributes to Vajpayee, who died on August 16 in New Delhi. The motion was opposed by Rashid, after which he was allegedly thrashed.

Rashid was granted bail on Tuesday. But minutes after his release, a police team reached Harsul jail where he was lodged and served the order issued by the city police commissioner under MPDA. Rashid was then sent back to Harsul jail for a year.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator Syed Imtiaz Jaleel from Aurangabad said there were two cases against Rashid, both of political nature. “While the party had condoled Vajpayee’s death, and I had issued a press release on it, Rashid never told us he was planning to oppose the resolution to pay tribute to the leader,” Jaleel said, adding that it was an “internal party matter”.

Jaleel claimed Rashid was thrashed by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and “we have CCTV footage [of the assault]”.

“Despite such a grave offence committed by BJP members, the police went slow on them and granted them bail,” Jaleel said. “We now plan to move the High Court challenging their bail and will make the police a party to it.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.