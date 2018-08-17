Maharashtra corporator sent to jail days after he opposed condolence motion for Vajpayee: Report

A All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen member in Aurangabad has been sent to judicial custody for a year, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. Sayyed Mateen Rashid has been booked under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981 or MPDA.

“Serious offences like arson, rioting, inciting mob for breach of communal harmony, creating alarm in society [invite action],” said Aurangabad Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad. “Hence [the police were] left with no choice but to book him under MPDA. Other preventive actions failed to check him.”

Rashid was earlier arrested on Friday for reportedly opposing a condolence resolution for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the municipal corporation. During a civic body meeting on Thursday, BJP corporator Raju Vaidya tabled a proposal to pay tributes to Vajpayee, who died on August 16 in New Delhi. The motion was opposed by Rashid, after which he was allegedly thrashed.

Rashid was granted bail on Tuesday. But minutes after his release, a police team reached Harsul jail where he was lodged and served the order issued by the city police commissioner under MPDA. Rashid was then sent back to Harsul jail for a year.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator Syed Imtiaz Jaleel from Aurangabad said there were two cases against Rashid, both of political nature. “While the party had condoled Vajpayee’s death, and I had issued a press release on it, Rashid never told us he was planning to oppose the resolution to pay tribute to the leader,” Jaleel said, adding that it was an “internal party matter”.

Jaleel claimed Rashid was thrashed by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and “we have CCTV footage [of the assault]”.

“Despite such a grave offence committed by BJP members, the police went slow on them and granted them bail,” Jaleel said. “We now plan to move the High Court challenging their bail and will make the police a party to it.”