Uttarakhand will face ‘heavy to very heavy’ rain till Saturday, says regional weather department
Heavy showers lashed Dehradun on Wednesday, causing water logging in several places.
The regional meteorological office of Uttarakhand has issued a “heavy to very heavy” rain alert for the state till Saturday. The department said heavy showers are likely in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts of the state.
Heavy rain lashed Dehradun on Wednesday, causing water logging in several places, The Times of India reported. The city received 26.3 millimetres of rain within a few hours, causing traffic jams. The Garhwal and Kumaon divisions of the state also bore the brunt of heavy showers.
“More rains will be seen from Thursday onward and heavy to very showers could occur at isolated places in both hills and plains on August 23, 24 and 25,” Bikram Singh, the director of the regional meteorological centre, said.
An unidentified official said Bajpur area in Udham Singh Nagar district is facing a flood-like situation, IANS reported. The state government has asked authorities in all districts to remain vigilant and encouraged those living in embankment areas to move to higher ground.