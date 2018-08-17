Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi Police hand over chargesheet and witness statements to Shashi Tharoor

The Delhi Police gave Congress leader Shashi Tharoor several documents before a court in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014, reported PTI. These included statements of witnesses recorded in the case.

After Tharoor filed a petition, the Patiala House Court had directed the Delhi Police to give him the documents, including the chargesheet as well as the statements of witnesses.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday filed a rejoinder in court in connection with the case after Tharoor questioned Swamy’s presence during the previous hearing, reported ANI. Tharoor’s lawyers told court that Swamy has no locus standi in the case.

The matter will be heard next on September 20.

On Monday, the court allowed Tharoor to travel to Geneva in Switzerland to express condolences to the family of former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan, who passed away last week.

Pushkar was found dead at a suite in the Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi on January 17, 2014. Tharoor has been charged under Sections 498A (a husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested. Tharoor has claimed the charges against him were “preposterous and baseless” and a product of a “malicious and vindictive campaign”.