National News

Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi Police hand over chargesheet and witness statements to Shashi Tharoor

After the Congress MP filed a petition, the court had directed the police to give him the documents.

by 
IANS

The Delhi Police gave Congress leader Shashi Tharoor several documents before a court in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014, reported PTI. These included statements of witnesses recorded in the case.

After Tharoor filed a petition, the Patiala House Court had directed the Delhi Police to give him the documents, including the chargesheet as well as the statements of witnesses.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday filed a rejoinder in court in connection with the case after Tharoor questioned Swamy’s presence during the previous hearing, reported ANI. Tharoor’s lawyers told court that Swamy has no locus standi in the case.

The matter will be heard next on September 20.

On Monday, the court allowed Tharoor to travel to Geneva in Switzerland to express condolences to the family of former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan, who passed away last week.

Pushkar was found dead at a suite in the Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi on January 17, 2014. Tharoor has been charged under Sections 498A (a husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested. Tharoor has claimed the charges against him were “preposterous and baseless” and a product of a “malicious and vindictive campaign”.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.