Chhattisgarh government puts up hoardings welcoming Chief Justice Dipak Misra

The Public Relations Department of the Chhattisgarh government has created a controversy by erecting huge hoardings to welcome Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to Raipur and Bilaspur.

Some of these hoardings were later removed, but not before causing a buzz in judicial circles. The hoardings welcomed Misra on his maiden visit to the state as Chief Justice of India. He is set to participate in multiple functions on August 25.

In Raipur, the hoardings welcoming Misra were seen in the Telibandha area. A journalist in Raipur said the hoardings have been in place for at least three days but were removed by Thursday evening.

In Bilaspur, the hoardings had been installed between the High Court and the judges colony. Scroll.in could not confirm if these were also removed.

While it is not uncommon for lawyers’ associations to place posters in and around court buildings to welcome a visiting judge, the fact that it was the public relations department of a state government that had erected hoardings to welcome the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court has raised eyebrows.

Hoardings welcoming CJI Dipak Misra put up by the Chhatisgarh government in Bilaspur.

The judiciary in the past has been extremely critical of the hoardings culture. In states like Tamil Nadu, the judiciary has banned hoardings that cause inconvenience to the public.

Local media reports said some of these hoardings had been removed after it became a point of controversy in the legal fraternity.

Despite repeated calls and messages to Rajesh Sukumar Toppo, the commissioner of public relations, a comment could not be obtained. This article will be updated if and when the officer responds.