state news

UP: Akhilesh Yadav promises to build city named after Vishnu and an Angkor Wat-inspired temple

The Samajwadi Party chief’s statement came days after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya raked up the Ayodhya Ram temple matter.

by 
A file photo of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav | Samajwadi Party/Facebook

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has promised to build a city named after Hindu god Vishnu, which will have a temple inspired by Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple complex, if his party comes to power in the next Assembly elections in 2022, PTI reported.

His statement came a few days after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said most Muslims want Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya and said the Centre may table a bill in Parliament for the construction of the temple.

“We will develop a city in the name of Lord Vishnu over 2,000 acres of land near Lion Safari [in Etawah district],” Yadav told the news agency on Wednesday. “We have a lot of land in Chambal ravines, and the city will have a grand Vishnu temple that will be a copy of the famous Angkor Wat temple.”

Yadav said a team of experts would be sent to Cambodia to plan the city, which will be a centre for culture and knowledge of India’s ancient times. He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for the lack of development work.

“The BJP believes in conspiracies,” he alleged. “We believe in development. They befool people to get their vote...The people of the state are fed up with the BJP and are looking for a chance to ensure it gets out of power. In 2019, the BJP will get defeated due to its anti-people politics.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.