Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag, say police

Three militants are reportedly still trapped in the area.

by 
A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kokernag area in Anantnag district on Friday, said Kashmir Police. At least three militants are reportedly trapped in the area, reported ANI.

The police said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site and the militant was yet to be identified. A joint team of Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army have cordoned off Gadole village in Kokernag area, reported Greater Kashmir.

“In continued offensive against terrorists, some suspected associates detained for questioning, 4 hideouts identified, 2 destroyed, some incriminating material seized,” said Director General of Police SP Vaid. He said the firing had stopped and security forces were now searching for the suspected militants.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag, Altaf Khan said a search operation was launched in Gadole village following “specific inputs” about the presence of some militants, reported GNS. “Contact has been established with the hiding militants at Gadole and the operation is going on,” he said.

Authorities have also suspended internet services in parts of Anantnag district.

On July 25, security forces killed two suspected militants during a gunfight in Anantnag city. The Kashmir Zone Police said the militants were part of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and their identities are being verified.

