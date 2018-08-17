Himachal Pradesh: Schools, colleges asked to remain shut as weather department warns of heavy rain
Uttarakhand too is on alert, and authorities have asked those living in embankment areas to move to higher grounds.
The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered all educational institutions in Kangra district to remain closed on Friday following an alert for heavy rain, the Hindustan Times reported. The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till Saturday.
Heavy intermittent rain lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, leading to fresh landslides, The Tribune reported. As many as 171 roads have been closed in the state.
In Uttarakhand, roads and bridges have been damaged at several places. Dehradun, Uttarkashi and Udham Singh Nagar districts have received heavy rains since Thursday. The heavy rain warning is for Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts.
An unidentified official said the Bajpur area in Udham Singh Nagar district was facing a flood-like situation, IANS reported. The state government has asked authorities in all districts to remain vigilant and encouraged those living in embankment areas to move to higher grounds.