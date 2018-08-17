International News

Former South Korean President Park Guen-hye’s jail term extended by one year in corruption case

The Seoul High Court also increased her fine amount after concluding that the 66-year-old took more money in bribes than initially believed.

by 
AFP/Jung Yeon-Je

A South Korean high court on Friday extended the jail sentence of former President Park Geun-hye by one year, reported Reuters. Park is accused of bribery, extortion, abuse of power, and other charges.

In April, a district court had sentenced her to 24 years in jail and fined her 18 billion won (Rs 116 crore). The high court on Friday also increased the fine amount to 20 billion won (Rs 124 crore) after reaching a conclusion that the 66-year-old took more money in bribes than initially believed, reported AP.

“Such unethical dealings between political power and financial power harms the essence of democracy and distorts order in the market economy, giving the people a grave sense of loss and deep distrust of our society,” Reuters quoted presiding judge Kim Mun-suk as saying. “A strict penalty is unavoidable.”

Park did not appeal against her conviction, reported AFP. She has boycotted court proceedings and called the judicial process politically motivated.

In a separate case in July, Park was sentenced to eight more years in prison after being convicted of corruption charges, including illegally receiving funds from the country’s spy agency. She has been in jail since March 31, 2017.

The daughter of assassinated dictator Park Chung-hee, Park took office in 2013 as a conservative leader and projected herself as the daughter of the nation. She is the nation’s first elected head of state to be ousted, and the third former leader to be convicted of corruption.

The case against Park

Park was impeached in December 2016 after the corruption scandal came to light. She was removed from office by the Constitutional Court in March 2017 and was arrested the same month.

In April 2017, South Korean prosecutors formally charged Park and Shin Dong-bin, the chief of one of the country’s biggest conglomerates, Lotte, with bribery. The charges against the former president include bribery, coercion, abuse of power and leaking state secrets.

Park was accused of colluding with her long-time friend and confidante Choi Soon-sil to extort money in the form of donations from South Korean companies. The money, which was transferred to non-profit foundations controlled by Soon-sil, was allegedly used for personal gains.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.