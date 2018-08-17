Higher Education

UGC notifies rules allowing semi-government entities to become accreditation agencies

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council and the National Board of Accreditation are the official agencies currently responsible for accreditation.

by 

The University Grants Commission has notified new rules that allow entities in the public-private-partnership sector to assess and accredit educational institutions.

The University Grants Commission (Recognition and Monitoring of Assessment and Accreditation Agencies) Regulations, 2018, which were notified on August 20, seek to set up accreditation and assessment agencies and allows government and semi-government entities to register as an agency.

According to the new regulations, the UGC will set up an accreditation advisory council with 10 academics to examine proposals by government and semi-government agencies that seek to register as accreditation and assessment agencies.

At present, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council and the National Board of Accreditation are the official agencies responsible for assessing and accrediting institutions. “To enhance the existing capacity of accreditation for meeting the requirements of HEIs [higher education institutions], it has been decided to allow more accreditation agencies to come into this sphere of activity,” said UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain in a letter to all universities.

RK Chauhan, who was the former Vice Chancellor of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Haryana, said the government should have opened more branches if the NAAC and NBA are overburdened. “Why are private entities being allowed to do assessment and accreditation under the garb of semi-government agencies?” he asked, according to The Telegraph. “Allowing private entities in any manner means accreditation grade for sale.”

The regulations define a semi-government agency as “an entity or institution, formed by a government agency with majority stake in a partnership with a private entity which has at least five years of experience in accreditation process...”

“The government is trying to promote privatisation of higher education,” Rajesh Jha, a member of Delhi University’s executive council, told The Telegraph. “It wants top colleges to take autonomous status to start self-financing courses. It wants to give institution of eminence status to Jio Institute, which is yet to be set up. Now it is involving private entities in accreditation also.”

Jain clarified that the new rules allow government and semi-government agencies to be registered as accreditation and assessment agencies only after “a rigorous selection process by a competent body with audit and severe penalty clauses on non-conformance”.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.