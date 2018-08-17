National News

Karnataka: Nirmala Sitharaman visits Kodagu to supervise rehabilitation operations

The defence minister said she would speak to Nitin Gadkari and apprise him of the condition of roads in the district that were damaged during the floods.

by 
A file photo of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | BJP/Twitter

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday visited the flood-affected Kodagu district of Karnataka to supervise the relief and rehabilitation operations being carried out by the armed forces.

About 110 km of national highways and 1,500 km of state highways in the state have been damaged in the floods, resulting in a loss of Rs 487 crore. Roads in Kodagu, Mangaluru, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru bore the brunt of rains.

“I will definitely meet Nitin Gadkari to discuss the roads,” ANI quoted Sitharaman as saying. “I will speak to the home minister because he takes care of the National Disaster Relief Funding and I will certainly go back to prime minister to give him report of what I have seen here.” Gadkari is the minister for road transport and highways.

The minister said some of the roads, houses, buildings, water and electricity connections in the district, which borders Kerala, would be restored by the Army, ANI reported. “The Air Force is also trying to help,” she added.

Heavy rain in Kodagu triggered landslides and floods that wiped out entire villages, left eight dead and thousands homeless. While relief material continues to pour into the district, volunteers told Scroll.in that they need funds to rebuild homes and keep essential services running.

