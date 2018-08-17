weather woes

Tamil Nadu: Three people killed in rain-related incidents, over 5,000 relocated to relief camps

Revenue Minister RB Udhaya Kumar said nearly 186 villages were affected in the rain and 7,167 acres of standing crops were submerged.

by 
A file photo of the Mettur dam | PTI file photo

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said three people died in rain-related incidents, PTI reported. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led government said 7,167 acres of standing crops were submerged and 5,595 people were relocated in relief centres.

Revenue Minister RB Udhaya Kumar said the deceased were two men and a woman. “186 villages are affected, 954 huts are fully damaged, 1,029 huts partially damaged and 7,167 acres of standing crops are submerged,” Kumar told reporters.

The flood victims are in relief camps in Erode, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts.

Tamil Nadu officials ordered the release of water from the state’s dams, including the Mettur dam, following heavy inflows from the Karnataka dams. The release led to flooding in districts along the banks of the Cauvery and Bhavani rivers, including Tiruchirappalli, Erode and Namakkal.

On August 19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had inspected the districts affected by flooding and vowed to release a compensation package for those whose crops and houses were damaged.

Kerala flood allegations

Earlier on Friday, Palaniswami rejected Kerala’s claims that the release of excess water from the Mullaperiyar dam caused floods in the state as “false and baseless”, reported ANI. Adding that the water was released in a phased manner, Palaniswami said that the floods were caused by the excess discharge of water from 80 dams. On Thursday, the Kerala government told the Supreme Court that the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to suddenly release water from the Mullaperiyar dam was one of the reasons for the devastating floods in Kerala.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.