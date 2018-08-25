The Union Ministry of Health on Friday approved an additional Rs 18.71 crore to flood-hit Kerala under the National Health Mission. The funds will be disbursed to sanitation, village health and nutrition committees.

As many as 417 people have died in Kerala since May 29, when the monsoon arrived. Since August 8, when the rain triggered the state’s worst floods in a century, 265 people died.

On Thursday, the central government clarified that more funds will be allocated to Kerala after an assessment of damages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Rs 500 crore financial assistance on August 16 during a visit to the state, while Union minister Rajnath Singh announced Rs 100 crore assistance on August 12.

Union health minister J P Nadda on Tuesday said there was no outbreak of communicable disease in Kerala. Nadda said that the National Centre for Disease Control has issued health advisories to support the state in meeting the post-flood public health management.

Health Ministry approves additional grant of Rs.18.71 crore under #NHM to #Kerala for disbursing to Village Health, Sanitation & Nutrition Committees for #KeralaFloodRelief, as per State request. #SwasthaBharat@JPNadda — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 24, 2018

CBSE to help students get duplicate certificates

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education said it will help students whose board exam certificates were lost or damaged in the floods get duplicate certificates, reported Hindustan Times on Saturday.

An unidentified CBSE official said the board was considering putting in place a system that would enable its regional offices in Kerala to issue new certificates. “A number of associations affiliated to the CBSE have approached us,” the official said. “In most cases, either the certificates have been lost or they are not in a good condition. We will help them get new certificates issued and the entire process will be expedited.”

The official said the board is expected to pass formal directions soon.

Emirates carries 175 tonnes of relief material to Kerala

Emirates airlines – the national carrier of United Arab Emirates – on Thursday said it will fly over 175 tonnes of relief material to Kerala.

“Emirates SkyCargo will carry flood relief cargo of over 175 tonnes to Kerala, India, joining the UAE community in their support of the people of Kerala,” the airlines said in a statement