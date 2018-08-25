The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Saturday after overnight rain triggered a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, PTI reported.

Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police Anita Sharma said the landslide took place near the Block Development Office at Ramsoo. Several vehicles were stranded as the landslide blocked the arterial road.

An operation was launched to clear and restore the road in the shortest possible time, Sharma said. The state’s Department of Information and Public Relations, quoting the traffic police, said it would take five to six hours to clear the debris.

The 270-km highway is the sole all-weather road that links Kashmir with the rest of the country.

On August 13, authorities had suspended traffic on the highway for two days after multiple landslides were triggered by heavy rain in Ramban. Several passengers in more than 400 vehicles were stranded as the landslides led to massive traffic jams.

According to Traffic Police it will take minimum 5 to 6 hours to clear the massive slide on Srinagar-Jammu Highway near Magarkote (Ramban) to facilitate smooth traffic movement on the arterial link pic.twitter.com/QyHrFo9J5d — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) August 25, 2018